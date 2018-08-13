Mark was ‘one in a million’

Tributes have been paid following the death at the weekend of well-known north coast photographer Mark Jamieson.

Mark (60) had been ill for a number of weeks.

He was renowned for his award-winning work across Northern Ireland.

His former editor at the Coleraine Chronicle, Hugh McGrattan said: “Over the years I worked closely with him when he was a valued member of our small photographic team. Thanks, Mark, for a hundred jobs well done.”

Former Coleraine Times editor, David Rankin, added: “One in a million, he had a superb eye for a photograph and great dedication to his profession.

“Our thoughts are with his daughter Lynsey and all his family and friends.”