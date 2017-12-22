Marie Curie on hand to help over holidays

The Christmas and New Year period is a precious time for many families, but even more so for many who may be cherishing every moment they get to spend with a beloved family member living with a terminal illness.

Marie Curie will be supporting over 300 people living with a terminal illness in Northern Ireland over Christmas.

Across the UK, more than one million people are expected to be supporting a loved one, while facing the possibility that this could be their last together.

Caring for someone at home can be a very rewarding but also an isolating experience.

For some, it will be the first Christmas without their mum, dad, husband, wife or partner, which can also be a very difficult time.

People often say that they don’t know where to turn to and don’t know what help is available to them.

The service is free, confidential Support Line – 0800 090 2309, which offers practical information and emotional support about any aspect of terminal illness, as well as offering bereavement support too.

To help everyone who may need Marie Curie during the festive period, the Support Line will be open until Tuesday, January 2.

Support Line open hours:

December 27-29 (8am-6pm)

December 30 (11am-5pm)

December 31 (10am -4pm)

January 1 (10am-2pm)

January 2 (8am-6pm)

Additionally, trained Support Line Officers are also on hand to offer support via the online chat service at mariecurie.org.uk/support.

Marie Curie employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals, and with its nine hospices around the UK including Belfast, is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people with any terminal illness.