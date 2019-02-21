Marathon man David running to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s

A 36-year-old Londonderry ex-pat is aiming to run his first-ever marathon in aid of Dementia Revolution in London in April.

David McAlinden, who these days lives in Edinburgh, is coming back to his home town next weekend to do his first local Park Run on March 2 to help him raise awareness for the charity.

David lost his Auntie Anne to Alzheimer’s in January, a condition she and her family lived with for 15 years. He decided to run in this year’s London Marathon in her memory and to raise money in support of Dementia Revolution.

“Dementia Revolution is a year-long campaign between Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research, who have joined forces for one year only,” David explains.

“They are the charity of the year for London 2019.

“Dementia is a thief of an illness and for me it’s about raising awareness.

“There is a misconception that it is a normal part of getting old. It is not. It is a disease and with proper research and funding, we can hopefully find a cure.”

“I’m proud to be running London for dementia revolution and in memory of my Auntie Anne, who was an incredible person and is sorely missed everyday by everyone who knew her.

“This will be the second time an event has happened in my auntie’s name. In August 2017, before her death, an event was held in Derry called ‘a walk to remember Anne’ walking 20 miles around her favourite places. This raised over £5,000 for Alzheimer’s.”

David will be taking part in his first Derry City Park Run on Saturday morning with around 20 family members and friends joining him on the 5k route.

“I have pledged to raise £2,000 and have managed to raise £1,740 so far, so I’m well over 80 per cent of the way there,” David added.

David’s fundraising page is http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Davidmac1