Marathon fundraiser for new church hall

The Church of Ireland Rector of Faughanvale is to play the church organ non-stop for 12 hours next month to raise money for a new parish hall.

Rev. Canon Paul Hoey’s ‘organ marathon’ is one of a number of fundraising events which have been organised in the village of Eglinton to replace the hall damaged in last year’s flooding in the North West.

The ‘organ marathon’ will take place in St Canice’s Church of Ireland, in Eglinton, September 22 and people are invited to call in between 9am and 9pm that day to have their favourite hymn request played – for a donation.

“I’m hoping that people will sponsor me to do the full 12 hours,” Canon Hoey says.

He added: “Parishioners have been given sponsor forms and all contributions will be received gratefully.”

Canon Hoey will be performing on the parish’s brand new Makin Organ, which replaced the instrument destroyed in last year’s flooding. “Our new organ is making an impressive sound and giving a fine lead to the worship in St Canice’s, and hopefully it’ll draw the community to our church to help with our fund-raising efforts,” Canon Hoey said.

The last hour of the event will take the form of community hymn singing, with lots of favourites being sung and played.

Canon Hoey added: “While I’m looking forward to the challenge immensely, there’s a serious purpose behind it.

“Our old parish hall was very badly damaged in the flooding and we’ve been without a hall for almost a year now.

“We’re eager to have a new one up and running as soon as possible – and clearly that requires a lot of money.

“We’re so grateful to the other churches in the area who have helped out in the interim, and to the local community centre and to the village primary school who’ve been incredibly generous. But there’s no substitute for having your own parish hall.”