Man's nose broken, body bruised, in serious assault

Police at Strand Road have appealed for information after a man's nose was broken during a serious assault involving a number of males on Wednesday.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and information following the report of the serious assault in the Carlton Drive area of Strabane earlier this week.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Police received a report at around 4:40pm on Wednesday, 21 February that a 58-year old man had been assaulted during an altercation involving a number of males.

"The man sustained injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time, including a broken nose, and bruising to his body.

"A 59-year-old man subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.

"We believe this assault occurred sometime between 1 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Carlton Drive area around these times and witnessed the assault, or saw any suspicious activity to contact Detectives at Strand Road in Derry/Londonderry on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1007 of 21/02/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”