Man killed in weekend road collision is named

The man killed in a road traffic collision in Donegal on Saturday night has been named.

Emmett McClelland, who was in his 20s, died following a road traffic collision at Bridgend at 11.55 pm on Saturday (March 10).

The driver of a silver Opel Omega car, believed to be travelling from the Londonderry direction towards Bridgend prior to the collision, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The man, in his 30s, was detained at Buncrana Garda Station before being released later and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr McClelland was pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The Buncrana to Londonderry road at Bridgend was closed for a period of time on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station.

Gardaí are, in particular, appealing to a couple who flagged down a Garda patrol car at a filling station in Bridgend and reported the crash, to make contact.