Man injured after Sevenoaks incident

A man was injured after a car was set alight outside a house in Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police believe a gas cylinder had been placed in the vehicle and that a petrol bomb was also thrown at the house in the Sevenoaks area.

The man sustained injuries whilst attempting to extinguish the fire in the car.

He attended hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A number of residents were moved from their homes for a time following the incident.

Police are working to establish a motive for the attack, which was reported shortly after 3.30am

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 367 24/06/18.

Deputy Mayor of Londonderry & Strabane, Councillor Derek Hussey, condemned those responsible and said: “Once again faceless individuals have conspired to bring disruption to the lives of innocent people and cause them to have to leave their homes.

“The entire community wants to live in peace and has a right to do so. I appeal to anyone in this City who can help the police track down those responsible for this incident - or any similar type of activity - to come forwardA.”