Man in serious condition after one vehicle collision

An 18-year-old man is believed to be in a serious condition after a one vehicle collision last night,

Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision at the Hillhead Road outside Castledawson.

Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly before 7:05pm, it was reported that a blue Volkswagen Polo struck a tree at the junction with Oldtown Road.

"An 18 year old man was taken to hospital for injuries believed to be serious.“The road has now reopened and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1252 28/10/18.”