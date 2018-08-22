Man hit by vehicle had ‘so much to give’, mourners told

A father-of-two who died after being run over while out walking with his wife at the weekend had “so much to give” before his untimely death, mourners at his funeral heard yesterday.

Eamonn McCafferty, a 58-year-old from the Waterside area of Londonderry, died after he was struck by a vehicle at around 2am on Saturday on the Foreglen Road near the village of Claudy. His funeral was held at St Columb’s Church on the Chapel Road in Londonderry yesterday.

Parish Priest Fr Michael Canny, described the sudden death as “a reminder how fragile our lives are” in his homily.

“Our gathering today is not okay,” he said. “It’s not okay because of the tragic death of Eamonn.

“Eamonn is the youngest of his siblings and celebrated his 58th birthday just over a week ago.

“Our gathering, because of the tragic death of Eamonn, turns the natural order on its head.”

He continued: “Likewise his death is a reminder how fragile our lives are, how quickly and an evening of fun, joy and happiness can be turned into untold sadness and grief.

“Over the past couple of days, prior to and during the wake, different people have recalled many stories, recalling their memory of Eamonn and how his life impacted on their lives.

“While Eamonn’s death will be another statistic, when the final number of road deaths for 2018 are compiled, the true reality is that in this tragedy the life of a person who gave so much and who had so much to give has been extinguished.”

Fr Canny added: “For Geraldine, Emma and Eamonn (jnr) you likewise will go home but life will be totally different, changed forever, no more walks or holidays together. No more fixing and polishing cars – the list goes on. A bright light, an important person has been suddenly taken from your lives – yet you have many good and happy memories.”