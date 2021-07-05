Man guilty of animal welfare offences

Francis McWilliams, of Kilhoyle Road, Drumsurn area, was sentenced at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 2, after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Chestnut horse and for failure to ensure the welfare of an animal for three other horses, on the Boleran Road, Garvagh.

The charges were brought against Mr McWilliams by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Proceedings followed an investigation by Council’s Animal Welfare Officer who visited a field on the Boleran road, Garvagh and found a number of horses to be in poor condition, with their ribs, spines and pelvic bones protruding.

When no owner presented themselves despite cards left over a period of seven days, four horses were taken into the Council’s possession after a vet attended with an officer and instructed that they should be removed.

The vet concluded that the horses were in poor physical condition and were suffering due lack of adequate nutrition.

Deputy District Judge Connolly sentenced the defendant to eight months imprisonment, suspended for three years and awarded total costs of £7267 to the council.

Francis McWilliams was also disqualified from keeping horses for five years.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Images of animals in such distress will tug at everyone’s heartstrings.

“Thankfully such cases are few and far between and the public should be assured that Council’s Animal Welfare Officers will act promptly to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare are upheld at all times.

“Council gives a high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and horses and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.