Man dies alone in his home in NI - police begin search for next of kin - known locally as 'Wally'

The PSNI is searching for the next of kin of a man who died in his home in Northern Ireland last month.

Mr Francis Wallace Tomlinson, 78, passed away in his home in Kingsberry Gardens, Co. Londonderrry on Monday October 28, 2019.

The deceased has been identified as Mr. Tomlinson who was known locally as 'Wally'.

While there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, so far police have been unable to establish details of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their enquiries is asked to ring 101 and quote reference 1071 of 28/10/19.