Man dies after being found injured in apartment block

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 56 year-old man in Londonderry.

The man was admitted to hospital on the evening of Monday January 29 after he was discovered injured in the communal stairway of an apartment block in Iniscarn Crescent in the Creggan area of the city shortly after 8pm.

Unfortunately the man did not recover from his injuries and died in hospital this morning, Thursday February 1.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death. I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Iniscarn Crescent on Monday evening and who witnessed the man falling or anyone with any information about the incident to contact Detectives in Strand Road."