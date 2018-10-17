Man being treated for burns after being pulled from blaze in flat

A man rescued from a fire at a block of flats in Londonderry yesterday is being treated in hospital for severe burns.

Firefighters pulled the man, aged in his 30s, from the blaze at the property in Great James Street on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s understood he suffered severe burns and is undergoing specialist treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Fire crews from Northland, Crescent Link and Strabane fire stations, as well as the NIFRS Command Support Unit, attended the incident, which was reported shortly after 4:30pm.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in a second floor flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and rescued a man in his 30s. He was treated at the scene by firefighters and ambulance personnel and taken to hospital.

“The cause of the fire was determined as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 6.43pm.”

An Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that a male patient was taken from the scene of the fire to Altnagelvin Hospital.

He was later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said it couldn’t provide an update on the man’s condition.

Part of Great James Street was closed for a time while emergency services crews attended the incident.