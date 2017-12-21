Man arrested in probe into attempted murder of police officer

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Londonderry.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area of the city on February 22 this year.

The man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch in the Ballymagroarty area under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “If this UVIED had exploded with our colleague and his young family in the car it would have had devastating consequences. Police believe the New IRA are responsible for this cowardly attack during which they put everyone’s safety at risk as the device was left in a residential area and could have exploded at any time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance to date but I believe there are still people in the community who hold vital pieces of information that could assist police and I would appeal to them to make contact with Detectives on 101 or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”