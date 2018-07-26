Man airlifted to hospital after slurry tank fall

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling into a slurry tank on a farm.

The man was taken via air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital after the incident at a farm in Limavady, Co Londonderry.

The ambulance service said the man fell from a height into the tank on the Baranailt Road on Wednesday morning.

A rapid response paramedic, two emergency ambulance crews and a paramedic officer were tasked to the scene.

The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive said they were aware of the incident and that an investigation is underway.