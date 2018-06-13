Man, 23, appears in court charged with murder of three-year-old boy

A 23-year-old Londonderry man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy.

Liam Whoriskey, of Glenabbey Gardens in the city, is charged with the murder of Kayden McGuinness.



Kayden was found dead at an address in the city on September 17 last year.



There was a visible police presence in the courtroom for the hearing.



An investigating officer told Londonderry Magistrates' Court he believed he could connect the accused to the offence.



During the brief hearing, the defendant spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.



Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said there would be no application for bail at this stage. However, he said it was anticipated that an application would be made in the "next week or so".



Whoriskey was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on July 5.



As he was led from the dock, there were jeers and shouts for someone in the public gallery towards the defendant.