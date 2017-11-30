Lu Na McKinney death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have arrested a 41-year-old man in Londonderry in connection with the death of Lu Na McKinney in Fermanagh earlier this year.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Police have carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of 35-year-old Lu Na McKinney, at Devenish Island, Fermanagh on Thursday, April 13 this year and as a result have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at Omagh where he is helping police with their enquiries.

“I would like to appeal to any witnesses to come forward and also anyone who had contact with Lu Na McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death.

“Colleagues in An Garda Siochana are working jointly with PSNI to investigate Lu Na’s death and anyone with information can contact either the PSNI on 101 ext 40681, confidential Crime Stoppers number on 0800 555 111 or AGS at Letterkenny on 00353 749167100 or the AGS Confidential line on 1800 666 111.”