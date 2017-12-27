Loreto students’ hampers for St Vincent de Paul

The St Vincent de Paul Youth Group from Loreto College Coleraine completed a busy term of hard work in the

service of others by collecting and assembling Christmas hampers.

Thirty-one large hampers were collected, assembled and wrapped by the group, which is composed of some

very public-spririted senior students, under the leadership of Religious Education teacher Mr Kevin Conroy.

These hampers were presented to representatives from the Society of St Vincent de Paul from St John’s,

Dunboe and St Malachy’s parishes, Coleraine, who received them with great enthusiasm and appreciation on

behalf of the families to whom they will be donated.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to the students and Mr Conroy for their

consideration and generosity in encouraging students from throughout the school to donate to this excellent

cause.