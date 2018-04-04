Londonderry violence and parade: PSNI arrest five men in 'first phase of robust action'

Five men have been arrested and a number of items seized by police investigating an illegal parade and violent disorder in Londonderry on Easter Monday.

The males aged 29, 31, 42, 45 and 50 were detained following a search at premises in Chamberlain Street in the city earlier today (Wednesday, April 4).

Chief Inspector Paul McCracken said: "Immediately after the parade and the attack on local police officers on Monday, we had said that robust action would be taken against those who orchestrated the violence and those who participated.

"These searches and arrests are the first phase of that action and more will follow in coming days. Those who seek to attack police and bring violence onto the streets can expect to be held accountable for their actions."