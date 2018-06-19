Londonderry to be warmer than Portugal next week

It will be warmer in Londonderry than it will be in parts of Portugal next week, according to weather experts.

The Weather Channel forecasts that warm and sunny weather will return to the city on Sunday with temperatures in the low twenties.

The warm and sunny weather looks set to return to Londonderry.

The temperature will continue rise and full sunshine is expected throughout the week.

The Weather Channel predicts the temperature in Albufeira, Portugal next Wednesday will be 23°C whilst, on the same day, the temperature in Londonderry is expected to reach 24°C.

The temperature in Londonderry and in Albufeira is forecast to be identical over several days.

The warm and sunny weather in Londonderry is expected to last into July.