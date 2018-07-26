Londonderry in running for top foodie accolade

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been selected as a top 10 finalist for Foodie Destinations 2018.

Mayor Councillor John Boyle is urging people to vote to help secure the title, adding that the Foodie Destination accolade would be a “hugely significant coup for the city and for everyone involved in the local food and tourism industry”.

“It is a tremendous achievement for the city to have got so far in the competition and shortlisted among 10 foodie locations across the country all vying for top position on the food tourism map,” Cllr. Boyle said.

He added: “I think we are truly deserving of this prestigious title. Over the years, our food and tourism offering has increased and improved significantly.

“The city has fast established itself as one of the best food destinations in Ireland. We enjoy some of the finest local produce right on our doorstep with fresh fish from the Atlantic Ocean and locally produced beef matched by the creative culinary talent in our restaurant kitchens.

“To win this award would be amazing for the city, not only for our tourism industry but in terms of confidence and pride for our local chefs, hoteliers, food producers and tourism providers.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council is leading the campaign to become Foodie Destination of Ireland 2018 by encouraging the public to show their support with free online voting open until noon on August 21 via the website www.foodiedestinations.ie

The winner will be decided 25 per cent on public votes and 75 per cent on the judges’ scores and the winning city will be announced on August 29.