Londonderry in its ‘element’

Celebrated scientists, entertainers, researchers and authors will descend on Londonderry this February for the 2019 NI Science Festival.

The complete programme of events was revealed last week as the festival launched its 2019 programme at the Nerve Centre.

It boasts almost 200 events taking place over 11 days in February (14-24) throughout Northern Ireland, with a dedicated programme of events scheduled to take place simultaneously in the north-west.

In a year of scientific and technological anniversaries, the 2019 festival coincides with 30 years of the internet, 50 years since the moon landing and 150 years of the periodic table.

The festival will host a range of workshops, talks and interactive activities for young people, parents and schools, coupled with an assortment of debates, talks, theatre, comedy, music and film to make accessible the extraordinary within STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) for festival-goers and older audiences.

The hugely popular Foyle Science Showcase returns to the Foyle Arena (February 23). Back for its third year, relax beneath the mobile planetarium and discover the wonders of the solar system or join in workshops to learn about nature, the human body, psychology and emerging technologies. For more information about NI Science Festival events and to purchase tickets, visit nisciencefestival.com