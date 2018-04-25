Local Democracy event for students in Guildhall

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh has welcomed the opportunity to hear more about young people’s hopes and aspirations for the city and district as students took part in a Mock Council Meeting as part of the ‘Local Democracy’ event in the Guildhall.

46 young people aged 14-18 came together in the Council Chamber at the Guildhall to learn about the decision-making processes within Council, the role of a Councillor, and how to become a Councillor.

Participants then got some hands on experience of what it is like to be a Councillor through a group work session supported by local Councillors and the chance to debate during the Mock Council Meeting.

Young people from the PEACE IV Derry City and Strabane District Youth Council steering group also had the opportunity to present about the work they have been involved and the youth participation opportunities going forward.

Anyone interested in taking part in the PEACE IV Youth Participation and Democracy Programme please contact Claire Lynch on claire.lynch@derrystrabane.com for further information.