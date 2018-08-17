Local Action Group funds new engineering business

Rural businesses and community groups in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area will have an opportunity to apply for funding to the Rural Development Programme in October.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group have now approved over 50 applications from businesses, committing over £1.7 million to projects that will create jobs and support growth in the local economy.

Daniel Buchanan successfully applied to the programme in 2017 and was awarded £14, 972.50 funding to allow him to set up his own business, Buchanan Engineering, based in Dungiven, and purchase a number of essential pieces of equipment.

LAG Board member Ald William King said: “I have great admiration for young people in our area like Daniel, who have the capability and drive to start their own business. I am delighted that the Local Action Group can play a role in helping this business through the provision of funding.” Funding Workshops take place in September for those interested in making an application in October. For more information visit www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/rural-development or call 028 7034 7016.