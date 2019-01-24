Lincoln Courts centre work is under way

Work has officially begun on site at a new shared community space located at Lincoln Courts in the Waterside.

The new centre is being delivered as part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Capital Development plan with funding support from the Department for Communities.

The new development, which replaces the original Lincoln Courts Community Centre, will cost £712,936 and is expected to take around nine months to complete.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, this week joined local community representatives on site for the official turning of the sod.

Speaking afterwards he said the facility would be a valuable resource for the Waterside area.

“I am delighted to see plans for this much anticipated community centre progress to this stage,” he said.

“The new building will have a wide range of facilities to meet the needs of people of all ages living in the area.

“Council is committed to providing communities with modern and well-equipped shared spaces where people can socialise, learn and have fun, and community development and enhancement is a key element of both the Strategic Growth Plan and the Local Development Plan for the City and District. I look forward to seeing work now get underway and to the project’s speedy completion over the coming months.”

The centre is just the latest in a portfolio of capital development projects to be delivered in local areas, with facilities also in progress for Top of the Hill, Shantallow, Galliagh, Culmore, Brandywell/Daisyfields and Ballymagroarty/Hazelbank (BHCP).

Works at the site will involve the demolition of the existing centre which will be followed by the completion of a state of the art new two-storey community centre located on the same site.

The new facility will feature a social hall, a computer suite, social space, meeting and consultation rooms, and enhanced storage space, and will become a hub for the local community.

Sharon McCullagh from the Department for Communities North West Development Office, said: “The Department for Communities has worked in Partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Waterside Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership Board and local community groups to facilitate the development of this project which will enhance the community space available.

“The contribution of £300k from Neighbourhood Renewal Investment fund will ensure the delivery of much needed programme and service provision for the residents of Lincoln Courts, Clooney and wider Waterside area.”