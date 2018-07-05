Limavady High School pupils step out for Action MS

Action MS Chief Executive, Ann Walker, visited Limavady High School last week for a special Awards Presentation to thank the pupils for their tremendous efforts on behalf of people with multiple sclerosis.

Pupils took part in a Walk for MS at Roe Valley Park and raised a fantastic total of £2,454.20 in aid of Action MS, Northern Ireland’s Multiple Sclerosis Charity.

Year 10 pupil Nicole Averill is pictured along with Principal Mr Mornin and Head of Year Miss Morrison, receiving a 'Thank You' from Ann Walker, Chief Executive of Action MS. Year 10 pupils raised a fantastic �2454.20 from their recent 'Walk for MS'. A special well done to Nicole who raised the most amount of money in Year 10!

In thanking the pupils Mrs Walker said: “Thanks to the generosity and support of schools like Limavady High School the Walks for MS are at the core of Action MS support services.

“Action MS supports people living with multiple sclerosis, their families and carers in Northern Ireland. Limavady High School enjoyed their morning’s walk and we are very grateful for their generous support.”

Mrs Walker added: “The Walks for MS first started 30 years ago and have directly helped Action MS develop its support from a listening ear service to include support for children and families living with multiple sclerosis, support for young people, free legal advice and Digital Inclusion.”