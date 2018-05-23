Light, animation and tall ships for Maritime Festival

The Foyle Merchant and Maritime markets, a 42-feet catamaran with an international jazz
band on board, visiting Tall ships, Flavours of the Foyle Seafood Kitchen and Trail and a
spectacular VOYAGES showcase event that will bring the River Foyle alight with music and
animation are just some of the highlights announced as part of the Foyle Maritime
Festival from July 14 - 22.
The Festival, which is one of Ireland’s top maritime celebratory events, attracting over
160,000 people in 2016, will once again welcome the Clipper Round the World Race when
the city acts as a host port for the fourth consecutive time for this much anticipated event.
In addition to the festival programme, local promoters have programmed a range of
entertainment and musical events in Ebrington Square to coincide with the festival including
two outdoor concerts that will add considerably to the range of events and musical
experiences on offer throughout the nine days of the event.