Launch of new business directory

Local enterprises can quickly access all the information they need to assist them in running their business thanks to a new directory being produced by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Business Support Directory will provide access to all the contacts needed to provide the advice and support to help navigate a path to success.

Tara Nicholas, Business Support Officer with the council, urged people to avail of the new service.

“The Business Support Directory is aimed at anyone hoping to access the information they need to progress their business plans,” she said.

She added: “It covers a wide range of sectors, and focuses on the key services which companies will find of most benefit in terms of providing support and reaching your business goals. The directory is easy to navigate, and offers the direct contact information all businesses need in an accessible format.

“Council’s Business Support Team are also on hand to provide a diverse portfolio of services and advice which will help you on your way to success. We would encourage anyone with a new idea, product or service which they are hoping to get off the ground to get in contact and see what help is available.”

Copies of the Business Support Directory will be available at a number of outlets including Council offices and your local enterprise offices.

You can access the directory online at www.derrystrabane.com/businessboost or request a copy via post by contacting one of the Business Officers at 028 71 253 253.