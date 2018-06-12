Knit and Natter make kind donation to Neonatal Unit

Limavady Knit and Natter Knitting Group recently made a kind donation to Altnagelvin Hospital’s Neonatal Unit

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Neonatal Unit gratefully acknowledge the presentation of beautiful hand knitted hats for the babies being care for in the Unit.

Pictured right is Jean Taylor, Phyllis McLoughlin and Donna Dawson of Knit and Natter Knitting Group in Limavady Library who made the presentation to Neonatal Unit staff Lorraine Coyle and Muriel Buchanan recently.