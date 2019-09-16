Kids chance to ‘Be Dog Smart’

Dogs Trust is encouraging schools here to take advantage of beneficial dog safety and responsible dog ownership lessons for their students.

Their free dog welfare workshops, delivered as part of the Charity’s ‘Be Dog Smart’ campaign, enhance the National Curriculum and seek to provide children between the ages of seven and 11 years with the knowledge and understanding they need to act responsibly and safely around dogs in their homes and those they may see out and about.

Each workshop benefits pupils by involving a pretend dog as its focus, with the aim of developing compassion and consideration for all living beings.

Not only do children - whether dog owners or not - learn how to behave safely around dogs, they also learn all about the commitment involved in owning a dog through a creative and interactive learning experience.

Last year, Cathy Clyde, Dogs Trust’s NI Education and Community Officer delivered workshops to 6,238 children. This year they are on track to improve on this number yet again. With the growing success of the ‘Be Dog Smart’ campaign, Dogs Trust now employs 27 education and community officers across the UK to provide workshops in their designated regions.

Cathy said: “Through debate and discussion, our responsible dog ownership workshops encourage learners to embody important values around dog ownership such choosing the right breed or type of dog for your life style, as well as understanding that dogs are a lifelong commitment and not a disposable commodity. I would welcome the opportunity to work with schools in the area and encourage them to get in touch, as pupils really do get a lot out of the workshops; as do their dogs.”

For more information about ‘Be Dog Smart’ visit www.bedogsmart.org.uk

For more information or to book a ‘Be Dog Smart’ workshop, contact Cathy Clyde on 02825 650 045 or email cathy.clyde@dogstrust.org.uk