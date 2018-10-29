‘Kick start your career’: Ailish

As the final countdown begins to Skills NI 2018, Northern Ireland’s largest skills and careers event, an electrical engineer from County Londonderry is calling on young people from across Londonderry to get involved and kick start their career.

Skills NI is an extraordinary careers, jobs, skills and apprenticeship event, which gives young people the opportunity to explore future skills, make informed higher learning choices and get work ready.

The free two-day event is aimed at ensuring 14-19 year olds get the best possible start to their careers.

Currently a Connections Planning Engineer with NIE Networks, the headline sponsor of this year’s event, Ailish McLaughlin, from Craigbane, is encouraging young people, teachers and parents to come along to the event at the Titanic Exhibition Centre on November 7- 8 to hear more about the opportunities NIE Networks can offer.

She said: “With such a demand for STEM skills this is an incredibly exciting time to join the industry especially with the expansion of renewable energy technology.

“NIE Networks are at the leading edge of developing innovative technology and platforms so I can’t encourage young people enough to visit us at Skills NI and see where their career could take them.”

To find out more visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/careers