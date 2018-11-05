‘It Only Takes a Minute’ at Alley

‘It Only Takes a Minute’, a fascinating one-woman show, presented by C21 theatre company and featuring the songs of Take That will be performed at the Alley Theatre, Strabane, on Friday, November 16.

The play focuses on the life of Michelle, a young woman living with Asperger’s.

The fast-paced show, written by Tom Finlay, features a stand out performance by Anna Kyle, one of Northern Ireland’s emerging disabled actresses.

The piece begins with 26 year-old Michelle receiving her diagnosis. “Take That” become Michelle’s confidants, mentors, and best friends in the solace of her bedroom.

This results in a culmination of events that result in meltdown and a period where Michelle is forced to learn more about herself and the world around her.

Emma Devine of the Alley Theatre commented: “This play is so important as so many people are affected by Asperger’s. Anna Kyle really displays an emotional performance filled with comedy, loneliness and the up and downs that every teenager faces. It is one not to be missed.”

C21 Theatre Company is dedicated to providing audiences with high quality theatre which is entertaining, thought provoking and memorable.

Tickets are £12, £10 (con) available from the Alley Theatre on 028 71 384444 or www.alley-theatre.com.