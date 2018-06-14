Innovation at the heart of the Walled City Brewery

Walled City Brewery, located in Derry’s exciting new cultural quarter Ebrington Square, has been assisted by Invest Northern Ireland to develop a new craft beer.

Master Brewer, James Huey, used an Invest NI £5,000 Innovation Voucher to develop the recipe for its ‘1689’ Mumm ale, which comes from a recipe dating back to the Siege of Derry.

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI’s Director of Innovation, Research & Development said: “Walled City Brewery is an example of a small company with big ambition. The Innovation Voucher enabled them to work with the Foodovation Centre at North West Regional College, perfecting the first alcohol product to be developed at the state-of-the-art new food technology facility.”

James Huey said: “I am delighted Walled City Brewery has produced a product that the city can be proud of, that is immersed in history and reflects the fantastic array of local ingredients that we have in the North West.”