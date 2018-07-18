Increase in local unemployment

The number of people registering as out of work in Londonderry has seen a slight increase, latest figures from the Department for the Economy have revealed.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey figures published for the month of June, the local claimant count now stands at 3,405 claimants, compared to 3,355 in May.

Wards in the district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Crevagh with 235 claimants (no change from May); Strand with 235 (240 in May);and Shantallow West with 235 (240 in May).

The wards with the lowest claimant counts were Pennyburn with 35 claimants (no change from May); Ballynashallog with 40 (no change); and Banagher and Claudy, each with 45 claimants (45 and 50 in May respectively).

Meanwhile, in the Limavady district, the number of people registering as out of work in May stood at 730 compared to 740 in May.

Greysteel ward had the highest amount of claimants with 95 people registered as out of work (no change from May).

Magilligan had the lowest amount of claimants with 25 registered out of work (no change from May

In Strabane, 1,005 were registered as claimants in June compared to 1,035 in May.

The East ward had the highest amount of claimants with 120 (no change from May), while Clare and Plumbridge had the lowest amount of claimants with 30 in each ward (30 and 35 in May, respectively).

Across the Derry City and Strabane area, there were 4,420 people registering as claimants, compared to 4,395 the previous month.

Of the registered claimants in the council area, 2,830 were male and 1,590 were female.

In June, the number of people on the claimant count in Northern Ireland (which includes some out-of-work claimants of Universal Credit) was was 28,600 (3.1% of the workforce).

This represents a decrease of 200 from May.