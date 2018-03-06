Identity of NI EuroMillions winner remains mystery

The person or persons who purchased a £224,264.80 winning EuroMillions ticket in Northern Ireland last month remains a mystery.

The National Lottery made a public appeal to the person or persons who purchased the ticket to stake their claim before it's too late.

The winning ticket was purchased somewhere in Londonderry for the EuroMillions draw on Friday February 16, 2018.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 10, 12, 23, 32, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers were 4 and 10.

The lucky ticket-holder has until August 15, 2018, to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.