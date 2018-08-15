Hunt on for Co Londonderry millionaire

The National Lottery is hunting for a County Londonderry EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is a secret millionaire.

In every draw, EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create two millionaires but one of the lucky winners from the draw on Tuesday, July 31, has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in County Londonderry are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in County Londonderry. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on July 31 for this prize was XQPQ 05000 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 27 January 2019 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize. Anyone who has any queries should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk