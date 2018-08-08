Huge turnout for annual tractor run

A total of 145 tractors set off from Park last Sunday on a tractor run in aid of the National Amyloidis Centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

The tractor run took in the Sperrins to Cranagh and around the Glenelly Valley.

This year’s event was held in memory of founding group member, Kenneth Houston, who passed away in January.

The Run went via Kenneth’s farm and back to the Park Community Hall, where refreshments were served to the large crowd.

Drivers from as far away as Portglenone and Armoy came in their tractors, which included the likes of pre-1950s Fergusons and Fords to the most modern Masseys, New Hollands and Case - it was a massive display of tractors that drew large crowds to various parts of the route.

Gareth Feeny, Chairman of the Park Farmers’ Group thanked all who had come to the event in aid of a very worthy cause and said that Kenny was a great member of the group and was very much missed.

William Houston, Kenneth’s brother, thanked everyone for their support and the ladies for the catering.

A substantial amount was raised for the National Amyloidosis Centre and a presentation is being planned for later in the year.