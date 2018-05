Residents have been moved out of their homes due to a security alert in the Shantallow area of Londonderry.

The alert was sparked after the discovery of what PSNI described as a “suspicious object”.

A police spokesperson said: “There’s a security alert in Drumleck Drive in Derry. A number of people have been moved from their homes while police examine a suspicious object.”

The spokesperson continued: “Evacuated residents are being accommodated in Shantallow Community Centre.”