Heroin taken off streets after 'good, old-fashioned police work'

A quantity of heroin has been taken off the streets of Londonderry following a police operation last night, police at Strand Road have confirmed.

One man was arrested by officers during the swoop in the Rosemount area.

Generic heroin image. An unknown quantity was seized in Londonderry last night.

The PSNI said "good, old-fashioned police work" had led to the seizure.

In a statement issued today, police at Strand Road confirmed: "Whilst on proactive patrol of the Rosemount area of the city, officers from Derry City and Strabane District Support Team have arrested one male for drug offences.

"A quantity of heroin has been taken off the street and this male is currently assisting us with our enquiries."



