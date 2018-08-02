Help against home accidents

The Public Health Agency (PHA), in conjunction with local councils, including Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering advice on how people living with dementia can reduce their risk of having an accident in the home.

Families and carers of those living with dementia should explain clearly all the hazards within the home and ensure the person with dementia is actively involved in all discussions.

All potential risks within the home should be highlighted and suitable preventative measures put in place to help reduce the occurrences of accidents in the home. Simple tips such as writing notes about turning off electrical appliances and gas cookers or having emergency phone numbers in large print beside the telephone all help in some way to reassure those living with dementia.

People with dementia, and those aged over 65 years, are entitled to free home safety checks provided by Home Safety Officers from local district councils.

A room-by-room inspection will be undertaken to identify potential risks, and tailored advice will be given to families of people living with dementia to make their home safer. Free home safety equipment can also be provided and referrals can be made for free smoke alarms and expert fire advice from officers in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Further information on living with dementia from www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/dementia