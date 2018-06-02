Heavy rain floods Ballykelly man’s garden with ‘awful’ wastewater

Torrential rain on Friday evening led to wastewater flowing into the garden and backyard of a Ballykelly man’s home.

Ernest Moore told the ‘Journal’ the heavy rain caused water from sewers to burst up through manhole covers at Hyacinth Avenue and overflow, with the water then running into the gardens of local homes.

Overflowing water at Hyacinth Avenue.

Mr Moore, who lives with a disability, said the issue has been ongoing for a number of years and told how residents are getting increasingly fed up.

He said: “It’s awful. It doesn’t smell nice at all. I’ve a wee dog and I can’t let him out into the garden as he’d be running through that water.”

He spent Saturday trying to pump the foul smelling water from his premises but was worried that further rain forecast would cause more issues.

Mr Moore said the overflowing sewerage tank needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.