Harry and Meghan greeted by Londonderry students

Two Londonderry students had a brush with royalty outside Lisburn on Friday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a whirlwind trip to Northern Ireland which will see them visit the Titanic attraction and have lunch in a Belfast pub.

Presbyterian minister Rev David Latimer was among those to welcome Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at the Eikon Centre.

They began their day at the former Maze paramilitary prison outside Lisburn where around 2,500 young people from both sides of the Irish border have gathered for a peace-building event.

Harry and Ms Markle were greeted by students Amber Hamilton, from Foyle College, and Ryan McCallion, from St Joseph’s Boys school, both 17, before meeting a number of dignitaries including PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Ms Markle looked stylish in a cream coat and top with a green skirt.

The cross-community gathering at the Eikon Centre, which is built on the site of the old Maze prison, will see teenagers share their hopes and dreams of a peaceful and reconciled future on the island.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at the Eikon Centre.

The couple are on the latest leg of a tour of the UK that has already taken them to major centres like Edinburgh, Cardiff and Birmingham.

The US actress is being introduced to the people, culture and issues of the regions they visit and Ulster will provide Harry’s bride-to-be with a wealth of new experiences.