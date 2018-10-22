Hallowe’en happenings in Limavady

The biggest Halloween party in Limavady takes place on Tuesday, October 30 – and you are invited!

Roe Mill Playing Fields will be transformed with a scarily spectacular range of activities and entertainment beginning at 7pm alongside a family friendly lantern parade from the LCDI building.

There’ll be live music from DJ Ned, walkabout characters, dazzling fire poi performers, cross community youth performance and a fantastic fireworks display. For the first time this year Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is delighted to introduce a free Quiet Time Sensory Workshop from 5.30pm- 7pm for children with additional needs. Look out for the gazebo at the playing fields and drop-in.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “There’ll be lots to enjoy at Roe Mill Playing Fields this Halloween and I would encourage everyone to join in the fun and enjoy what promises to be a memorable event in Limavady. For our visitors, we have planned a series of exciting events across the Causeway Coast and Glens making this the ideal destination to

enjoy an autumn break.”

“We would like to thank our sponsors Gareth Witherow and Ruth Owen, owners of The Tides Restaurant, Portrush and The Newbridge Restaurant, Coleraine, for their continued support and don’t forget to look out for their goodie-bag giveaways on the day.”

The popular fancy dress competition is open to all babies, children and young people with great prizes up for grabs in two age categories 0-5 and 6-11. The organisers are looking forward to seeing all ghosts, ghouls and creatures of the night compete for one of the prizes!

To find out about these and other Halloween happenings go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com. On Facebook search for Causeway Coast

Events or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.