Green light for Caw social housing units

Planning permission has been granted for over 50 new social housing units in the Caw area of the city.

It was one of a number of projects to receive the green light at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

Councillors also approved 14 new houses at Lismore Park in Sion Mills and granted outline permission for an apartment development at John Street. Londonderry.

The first items approved by elected members at last Tuesday’s sitting in the Guildhall were the construction of 43 new social housing units with associated site works, road network, car parking and landscaping facilities on lands to the south of Caw Close and to the west of Caw Mews in the Waterside and a further eight social housing units to the east of Caw Mews.

A housing development to the east of Lismore Park in Sion Mills was also agreed with a total of 14 new houses, 12 of which are for general needs with a further two designed to meet complex needs.

Councillor Dan Kelly, chair of the Planning Committee, said: “This is another step forward in our commitment in the Strategic Growth Plan to provide quality social and private housing in sustainable urban and rural neighbourhoods.”

A new Learning Disability Centre adjacent to the Foyle Valley Railway Museum with landscaping around the building including grassed areas, paving, a café terrace, play area and parking spaces received the go ahead too.