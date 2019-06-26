Golf memorabilia well above par for charity

With the cream of the world’s golfers set to descend on the north coast for The 148th Open championship, local golfers are now in with a chance to bag priceless sporting memorabilia in a charity auction for Action Cancer.

Portstewart businessman Patsy Trolan has been organising his annual golf day for the charity for 14 years now and has raised a staggering £202,500 to date.

This year’s Trolan Family Golf Classic takes place at Portstewart Golf Club on July 4 and, with 57 fourballs already signed up to play, it looks set to be another fantastic fundraiser for Action Cancer.

After the prizegiving event, Patsy has acquired an incredible array of golf memorabilia for auction. Patsy’s daughters Ursula and Aine are pictured with the top class auction lots.

Patsy said: “Ursula, on the left, is holding a pin flag of The 148th Open from Royal Portrush signed by the legendary Gary Player, winner of 165 Tournaments, the first person to win the Grand Slam (The Masters, The US Open, The Open, and the PGA Championship) the first and only person to have won The Grand Slam on the PGA/European Tour, and again on The Senior Tour.

“The next item is a photo collage of the victorious 2006 Ryder Cup Team, who beat the American Team at the K Club, 18 ½ - 9 1/2. This has been signed by the whole team, including Captain Ian Woosnam.

“On the right, Aine has a pin flag from the 93rd PGA Championship in Atlanta Georgia in 2011, signed by winner Keegan Bradley and the pin flag on the right is again of The 148th Open from Royal Portrush, signed by Rory McIlroy.”

If anyone cannot attend the auction on July 4 and would like to place a reserve on any of the items, contact Patsy Trolan on 07775 771796.