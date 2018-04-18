Going the extra mile in memory of Sue

The Kennedy family from Londonderry are taking part in a number of different challenges to raise money and awareness for local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The family are taking on the challenges in memory of their late mother, Sue, who passed away last year.

The series of challenges include abseiling down Belfast City Hospital, running 5ks as well as half and full marathons, skydiving, taking part in Lap the Lough, as well as organising a coffee morning.

Joseph Kennedy, said: “On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, we lost the biggest and brightest part of our family, our beloved mammy, Sue. Sue was the heart and soul of our family and even though she was going through her cancer journey, she was always smiling and giving out words of wisdom to everyone. For three years mammy attended the Cancer Centre in Belfast for treatment and the care shown by all the staff was second to none. Throughout her time at the hospital, mammy always spoke so highly of Friends of the Cancer Centre for the love, guidance and comfort that she received in times of difficulty.

“As a family we decided to raise funds and awareness of this local charity that really does make a difference. As a family we felt that the love and support given to mammy was unbelievable and by raising money we know that we can help other families, just like ours. I know that mammy would be very proud of her family.”

If you would like to support the Kennedy family with their fundraising you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/Joseph-Kennedy3.