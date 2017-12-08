Glenshane Pass could see up to 20cm of snow on Friday

The Glenshane Pass could see up to 20 centimetres of snowfall on Friday, according to the Met Office.

A Met Office yellow status weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland is active until 6:00pm on Saturday.

The most recent image taken from a traffic camera on the Glenshane Pass shows the busy arterial route covered in snow.

"Snow showers will continue to affect parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northern England and parts of the Midlands. two to five centimetres of snow is likely in places over the warning area. Ten to 20 cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight.

"Impacts include possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted. Probably some icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces."