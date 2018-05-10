Funeral details released for tragic marathon runner Stephen Heaney

Funeral details have been released for tragic marathon runner Stephen Heaney.

Mr Heaney, 50, passed away suddenly on Monday vafter he took ill while running in the Belfast Marathon.

Stephen Heaney pictured on the morning of the Belfast Marathon

His funeral service will be held in Christ Church Limavady on Friday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. According to Funeral Time, he will be sadly missed by his father David, children and wider family circle.

Earlier it emerged that Mr Heaney had been a police officer who had been commended for his bravery. In 2009 the PSNI constable received a Royal Humane Society bravery award for rescuing a man from a burning building along with another officer. According to reports at time Mr Heaney broke down the door of a flat in Benevenagh Drive in Limavady and brought a man in his 50s to safety while colleague Suzanne McIlwaine roused neighbours, tasked the fire brigade and administered medical help to the injured party before an ambulance arrived.

Posting to Facebook on Tuesday evening, Victoria Heaney (his daughter) said: “I hoped that today I would have been congratulating you on completing your first marathon yesterday.

“God had other plans and decided to take away the best man of my life, a role model, through being a Dad, a supporter, a sports player and a gentleman to everyone he crossed. “Rest easy Daddy, I love you so much and I’m so so proud of you.”