Funding for Rural Business Growth information events

Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group (LAG) are hosting information sessions this month to provide details of the grant funding available to rural businesses in the Borough through the NI Rural Development Programme.

The Rural Business Investment Scheme is open to new and existing rural-based businesses engaging in non-agricultural activities in the Borough’s rural area.

Attending this event will give you an opportunity to learn how you could access 50% funding support for your project. Grants of up to £30,000 are available for new businesses, up to £50,000 for existing micro businesses, and up to £90,000 for existing small businesses.

You’ll find out about types of projects that we can support, and have an opportunity to talk to the Rural Development Programme (RDP) team about the application process.

If you are a new or existing business located in a rural area and want to find out more, information sessions will be held on:

Tuesday, November 6, 4pm Marine Hotel, Ballycastle

Wednesday, November 7, 6pm Town Hall, Ballymoney

Tuesday, November 13, 8.30am Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine

Thursday, November 15, 6pm Old School House, Cushendall

To enquire about the programme, please contact us at rdp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or call 028 777 60306.

Pictured is LAG Board member Councillor Dermot Nicholl with Nonglak and John McFadden, directors of Nonglak McFadden Ltd. The company was awarded a grant through the Rural Business Investment Scheme to assist in the development of their own direct-to-market products. The Garvagh-based company currently supplies a range of fashion accessories to a number of high-profile retailers such as John Lewis and Marks and Spencer.