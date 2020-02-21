Friday's Child: Danny Lyttle: ‘I’d do it all exactly the same’

This week’s Friday’s Child is Danny Lyttle, Student Liaison Officer at North West Regional College. Danny has worked at the college for 23 years, in a number of different departments before settling into student services and his current role managing the Student’s Union; responsible for the Student Voice and working on Erasmus+ mobility projects. Danny is a father of four children who keeps fit and recently found a new sport in BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu). Danny will be on hand at the college’s open day events next week – come along to Strabane Campus Open Day on February 25 from 12-8 pm, Strand Road and Springtown Campus on February 26 from 12-8 pm and Limavady and Greystone Campus on February 27 from 12-8 pm. A Saturday open day session will also run at Strand Road Campus on February 29 from 11am – 2pm.

How would you describe yourself?

Friday's Child Danny Lyttle

Pretty normal, but then again, no-one really knows what normal is. I always try to put smiles on people’s faces. I’m grateful for everything that I have; work, family and great friends.

Funniest childhood memory?

Peeing into the flowerpots at the front door of a hotel that my dad worked in. The owner would come out and chase me around the gardens.

My dad was the chef and we lived in one of the flats above the

stables.

What was your first job?

Gathering spuds! Half stint for about £7 a day and not being able to sit down to eat your dinner or watch TV in the evening.

Favourite book?

Roddy Doyle, The Van.

Favourite film?

Carlito’s Way.

Favourite television programme?

I know I’m going to get a bit of stick for this but it’s Death in Paradise. I love most detective shows, but this one gets the nod because of the Ska music.

Favourite method of relaxation?

I have a couple: fishing with Pops and Bubbles, or getting emptied at Team Torres BJJ club.

Favourite holiday destination?

Finland

Who would you most like to meet?

Donald Trump, down a dark alley with no CCTV

What makes you angry?

Racism and sectarianism.

What makes you happy?

Waking up every day and being able to put my own shoes on.

What human quality do you most admire?

Compassion and humour.

What human quality do you least admire?

Narcissism.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

On my first day at work in the Carnhill Resource Centre in 1994, I was introduced to a man who worked there. As we said hello and shook hands, another person asked him a question.We continued to shake hands, and for some reason two minutes later I was still holding this guy’s hand! It got to the stage where it was rude to stop until he was finished answering the question.

I remember looking out the window thinking “if he doesn’t stop talking I’m going to fake a heart attack or jump out the window”.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

I’ve had a few difficult family situations, like most people I suppose. I try not to dwell on them too much, or let any of it define who I am. Whatever body swerve life throws, you just have to be able to deal with it. As Martin McLaughlin berates us with at Team Torres, “there’s nothing wrong in tapping out, you just reset and go again”

What is your greatest fear?

Harm coming to my children.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

Being a parent to Chelsea, Tyler, Tony and Alix. Also watching my friend Diddler Dillon crash a Honda 50, twice! His brother and I laughed that hard I think we passed out.

How would you like to be remembered?

I’d love to be remembered in a rich widow’s will.

What is your most treasured possession?

My health.

If you won the Lotto what would you do with it?

I’d finance a public enquiry into how I won. As a tight Donegal man, I don’t even do the Lotto!

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

To do it all again, exactly the same way.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Ah NAW, there’s no WIFI in hell.